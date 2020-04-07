A royal photographer has given a rare insight into that Kate Middleton photograph

Here’s everything to know…

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her removing her engagement ring while in Norfolk to her classic book collection, revealed from the sneak peek she gave into her office.

This week, it was a photograph of the Duchess that made news, as royal photographer Matt Porteous gave a rare insight into taking the Cambridges’ Mother’s Day family photo, shared to the Kensington Royal Instagram account last month.

Opening up in an interview with HELLO! Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon, Matt explained: ‘It’s a really beautiful image, isn’t it? It was a surprise to me, it’s only when I woke up in the morning that I saw it had been posted. I had missed the message saying that it was going to be released that day.’

Going on to explain how the photo was shot to HELLO!, Matt continued: ‘It was shot last year, it was when the last Christmas card came out. Same day. It’s a very fun shot, very beautiful shot. It’s showing family togetherness, happiness, it’s all coming out in that one image. It’s almost like a blurred image of running but it’s that togetherness, I think, that is why they chose that shot.’

Opening up about the Cambridges, Matt continued: ‘They are a very beautiful family, very caring and very thoughtful.’

Well, that’s lovely.