Kate Middleton is known to always carry these four things around with her

Especially when she travels...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who made news this week however as it was rumoured that they were about to announce some very important news – an upcoming visit to Australia as part of the bushfire recovery tour.

Kate was already a conversation topic as it emerged that there’s an important reason why she carries her bag in her left hand. But what does she keep in her handbag? Four things remain a constant apparently, especially when on official engagements.

According to Marcia Moody’s Kate: A Biography, the Duchess always carries the same four items – whether she’s carrying a clutch bag or a travel holdall.

The items in question? A compact mirror, blotting paper, a handkerchief and lip balm.

You never know when a photo is coming, right?

And when she travels, Kate brings an extra item – her own Canon camera.

‘Since she has always been a keen photographer, she took her own Canon camera to snap some personal images’, Marcia Moody wrote of the Duchess.

Well, that’s that.