Kate Middleton was forced to quit one of her favourite passions due to strict palace rules

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, from her fashion influence (Kate Middleton effect) to her being super mum to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known to be a family-oriented royal, from her ‘stripped-back’ staff policy to her stepping up amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown to homeschool her children.

This week, Kate Middleton was all anyone could talk about once more, this time due to the strict rules that you have to follow as a royal.

It is known that the Mountbatten-Windsors have a thick rulebook to follow, the majority of which are for their own security.

It emerged this week that this is what forced Kate Middleton to quit one of her favourite activities, dog walking.

Yes, really. According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, Kate Middleton isn’t allowed to walk her dog in Kensington Gardens, the same place his mother used to jog.

Reflecting on when Prince Harry confided in her about it, Ingrid recalled: ‘He was saying that Kate can’t even walk her dog in Kensington Gardens like Diana used to go jogging. She can only walk it around the sort of private field.’

She continued: ‘He said it is definitely a prison and he was desperate to get out.’

