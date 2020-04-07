Jennifer Lopez begging Reese Witherspoon for Legally Blonde 3 is what we needed to get through today

This is amazing.

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making headlines on the regular.

Yes, from being one of the spearheads of the Time’s Up movement to dressing up her dog as a beanie baby, Reese never fails to make viral news.

This week, it was her most iconic film character, Elle Woods, that made news as Jennifer Lopez publicly begged Reese to make a Legally Blonde 3 film.

Speaking on an Instagram Live session to discuss J-Lo’s new show, Thanks a Million, the two A-listers talked self-isolation and what they had been up to within the confines of their homes.

‘Oh, my god, we watched Legally Blonde the other day,’ J-Lo told Reese excitedly. ‘Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my god, I forgot — I can’t believe I didn’t tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It’s so great. And then, my daughter’s like, “I want to know what happens to her.” And I said, “There’s a 2 and a 3, I believe.”’

Reese responded: ‘Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3.’

‘You should. You should,’ J-Lo replied. ‘That character was so amazing and so empowering and inspiring. Yeah, it’s great for girls.’

Reese has spoken about the project before, opening up in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that it was definitely being spoken about.

‘We’re meeting about it,’ Reese explained. ‘I mean, we’re definitely talking about it. I don’t know. Do you guys want to see Legally Blonde 3?’

She continued: ‘I mean, it’s sort of about women being underestimated and I think it’s a good idea — that things have changed, but not that much has changed!’

Legally Blonde 3 cannot come soon enough!