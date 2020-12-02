Kate Middleton’s confusing Gucci blouse is dividing the public

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, making viral news for everything from Kate and William’s role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic to Prince George’s recent birthday photographs.

And with The Crown season four coming out earlier last month, the Duke of Cambridge has hit the headlines with the 38-year-old reportedly feeling ‘that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.’

It was the Duchess of Cambridge that made the most news this past week however, as her ‘confusing’ Gucci blouse divided the internet.

Kate was spotted wearing one of the season’s biggest trends – a pussy bow blouse with a front-tie – one of her favourite pieces of clothing.

The ‘confusing’ purple blouse proved divisive however when members of the public speculated that the Duchess might be wearing her blouse backwards.

Kate wore the blouse with the buttons down the front, but the product image on the website shows the top with the buttons down the back.

Either way, the Duchess proved that the Kate Middleton effect is alive and well, and after wearing it, it has gone on to sell out.

