There’s actually a very sweet reason behind Kate Middleton’s decision to buy 1000 bees for her family

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection and her sweet connection to Prince Philip to her parenting style, with strict rules on screen time and a ‘chat sofa’ in place to settle arguments.

Kate made news recently for a surprising reason, as it was reported that she had bought 1,000 bees.

Yes, the Duchess of Cambridge is reported to have chipped in with the rest of the Middletons to buy her brother James some bees as a way for him to cope with his depression back in 2011.

Opening up about it in a recent column for The Daily Mail, James recalled receiving the gift.

‘One of my strategies for coping with [the depression] is beekeeping,’ he explained. ‘I’d always harboured a longing to keep bees, but it wasn’t until I turned 24 that the wish became reality. Then, my family clubbed together to buy what for me was the most fantastic birthday gift imaginable.

‘A delivery van arrived with a large buzzing box with the cautionary label: “Live Bees”. Inside was the nucleus — the start — of my colony: 1,000 Buckfast bees.’

James elaborated on his love of bees as a mindful hobby in a recent Instagram post.

‘Many of you know I am passionate about dogs, but not many know I am almost as passionate about bees,’ he posted. ‘I have ten hives at Bucklebury & I’m fascinated by the little creatures. From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day… there‘s a lot to be said about these humble little creatures. In a worker bees life she will produce just 1/10th of a teaspoon of honey- think of how many bees are needed for one jar.’

He continued: ‘But that’s not it. Bee keeping to me is a meditation. It’s a chance to escape my mind and be so consumed by something that hours can pass by without knowing it. Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn’t just need to be practiced sitting down!

‘Lastly honey. Honey is one of natures finest medicines. From antibacterial properties, aiding digestion, hay fever, colds, energy and even as cure for sleeping disorders the list goes on. I have a teaspoon of honey every day and couldn’t recommend it more. So as this little homage to the honest little honey be ends remember raw local honey is best & yes I do get stung all the time but its worth it!’

