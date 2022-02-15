Kanye West sends Kim Kardashian a truck of flowers as Julia Fox confirms ‘Juliye’ split

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While many celebrated Valentine’s Day with romantic dates and cheesy Instagram posts, it actually marked the end of musician Kanye West and actor Julia Fox’s short-lived romance.

Following an Instagram post Kanye made last week pleading for God to “please bring our family back together” and others aimed at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davison (now deleted), a representative for Fox confirmed to E! News on Valentine’s Day that she and Kanye were “no longer together.”

The spokesperson also added they “remain good friends and collaborators.” However yesterday, Fox shared a screengrab of an article which implied she had cried over her split from Kanye and said on Instagram stories, “I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!”

The pair were first spotted together on New Year’s Eve and racked up media attention as they took their relationship into the public eye, with paparazzi photos of the couple splashed across the internet as they stepped out in style. In an interview with The Cut, it was revealed that on Fox’s birthday West gifted her and four of her friends with five Hermes Birkin bags and that he was heavily involved in curating her recent outfits.

While the former couple may have spent February 14th apart, Kanye shared an Instagram post yesterday of a black truck loaded with burgundy roses. He left little doubt as to who the haul was for, as he tagged Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account in it and wrote, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” – the same words which were printed in white across the side of the truck. The post has since been deleted.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last February, spelling the end of Kimye and over six years of marriage. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

While Kim has more recently been spotted on dates with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, she stayed coy about her own February 14 plans on social media. Instead, she shared Instagram Stories promoting Valentine’s Day promotions for her shapewear range Skims as well as her app Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

She also wished everyone a “Happy Valentine’s Day” in a post on Instagram, holding a black heart over her head as she posed in a black underwear set.