Yet another royal wedding is getting delayed because of coronavirus

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the current global diagnosed case rate at 341,334, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen is moving to Windsor Castle, royal events have been cancelled and they are refraining from shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump or if you’re Prince Charles, a namaste bow. And over in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘observing the quarantine’.

It was the subject of weddings that made the most royal news, as Princess Beatrice was forced to delay her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following the outbreak.

This week, another wedding was postponed within the royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother, James Middleton, was due to marry Alizee Thevenet in July, but according to reports they will be delaying their summer wedding following the government’s advice on non-essential social interactions.

‘It’s very sad,’ a source close to the couple reportedly told the Daily Mail. ‘But it’s just not practical to hold it in this crisis. Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able – and happy – to attend.’

Well, that’s that.