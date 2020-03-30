James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to urgent appeal for NHS protective gear

The actor's donation takes total raised to over £400,000 for purchase of more masks, gloves and visors

James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to the crowdfunding campaign to raise money for vital protective equipment for NHS staff treating coronavirus.

The Masks For Heroes campaign was launched by concerned NHS medics last week. The group are appealing for money to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, visors and gloves, because they feel they are ‘going to war without armour and protection.’

So far, the campaign has raised more than £440,000, surpassing its initial target of £200,000.

One of the doctors behind the project, Dr Salaj Masand, referred to McAvoy’s donation as ‘mindblowing’, revealing it would make an order for as many as 75,000 masks and 75,000 visors immediately possible.

‘This is a global catastrophic event and an extremely tough time for governments across world, no different from ours. There is a shortage of PPE [that’s] likely to go on for months’

Dr Masand added: ‘The government is doing all it can but the NHS needs all the help it can get. We are competing with the commercial market who are trying to sell the same PPE for extraordinary prices.’

Taking to Instagram yesterday, McAvoy referred to the situation as ‘truly urgent’ and called for widespread action: ‘money donated today will save lives, it’s as simple as that.’

With the Masks for Heroes’ fundraising target now extended to £500,000, any donation big or small will go a massive way towards helping our irrevocably brave frontline staff.

Calling on all of his followers to get involved now, McAvoy concluded his video with a clear and concise message: ‘Help us help the government to help the NHS.’

To donate and provide protective equipment to NHS frontline staff, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/masks4nhsheroes