Diaries From The Field is the powerful nurse-led movement that we all need to get behind right now

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with almost 400,000 global cases being diagnosed, extreme measures are being taken.

Schools have closed, workers have been sent home and the UK has essentially been put on lockdown, with non emergency workers urged to stay home at any cost.

Exempt of course are the nurses and doctors fighting on the front lines of COVID-19, working day and night and putting themselves in danger to save the lives of others.

At Marie Claire, as part of our #InThisTogether campaign, we’re determined to tell their personal stories of courage and determination, along with sharing some of the positive acts of kindness taking place across the globe in the midst of the crisis.

You will have seen the calls for personal protective equipment after nurses have admitted to having to wash and re-wear their disposable masks due to lack of supplies. And there are countless petitions demanding NHS Front Line medics be tested for coronavirus to ensure their personal safety.

What is clear, is that these frontline workers need our support, and appreciation.

Its the real life stories that have been making the most impact, and thanks to a new movement, they could lead to genuine and lasting change if enough of us get behind it.

Diaries From The Field is a social media movement, sharing real life stores from nurses fighting on the front lines of COVID-19.

Its aim? To create a place for nurses to share their stories as they battle on, raising awareness of the tremendous work they do, the dire conditions that they are tirelessly working in and the help that they need.

‘Face of a medical workers after a long shift of treating coronavirus patients in Czech,’ one post read. ‘This virus has no discrimination, no bias, no sympathy for our loved ones and superheroes. Our nurses will be the ones we turn to when this is all over and say thank you to for not giving up.’

‘This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London,’ another medic posted. ‘I feel broken – and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation.’

‘This is what you look like after wearing an N95 mask all day,’ read one post. ‘We don’t have enough of anything. We need @SenSanders more than ever now. Help us help you. Follow our Instagram Join our Facebook group and SHARE YOUR STORIES AND IMAGES!!!’

How can we all get involved? Follow the Covid Nurses Instagram account, join their Facebook group and share the message. And if you are a medic on the front lines yourself, share your own images and stories to help spread the word.

To nurses and doctors everywhere, we are forever in your debt.