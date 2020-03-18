What fashion brands are doing to fight Coronavirus

With the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, fashion brands around the world are doing what they can to help, by either donating or spreading goodwill so we thought we’d share these with you in the spreading a little positivity.

In the UK

Three Graces London. Until Wednesday 1st April, Three Graces London will donate 100% percent of net sales from all products sold on threegraceslondon.com to homeless charity Crisis, to support their efforts to protect the homeless through the Coronavirus outbreak.

Alighieri. Jewellery brand Alighieri is donating 20% of any website orders to Trussel Trust, who are supporting Food Banks around the UK.

Monica Vinader. The jewellery brand is spreading some kindness by giving away 50 of their bestselling Linear Friendship Bracelets in Mink, on Instagram. Whether is to send to a friend to let them know you’re thinking of them, a gift direct to Mum’s door for Mother’s Day, or to keep for yourself as a pick me up. MV is asking people who enter to share something that cheers them to encourage a little extra love in the world right now.

Around the world

Sézane. Parisian brand Sézane is donating 10% of all proceeds from its new collection (until Saturday) to the emergency aid fund set up for the foundation of French hospitals.

Prada. Has donated six intensive care and resuscitation units to three hospitals in Milan: San Raffaele, Sacco and Vittore Buzzi, which is a children’s hospital.

Versace. Donatella and her daughter Allegra have donated €200,000 to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, to help with the overwhelming number of cases. Donatella said in a statement, ‘In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives’.

LVMH, the group behind many luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, is mobilising all its facilities in France to create hand sanitiser for health workers.

Giorgio Armani has donated €1.25m to hospitals in Italy to help with the outbreak. It has been distributed to three hospitals in Milan and the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, as well as to the Civil Protection Agency, a national body in Italy that deals with emergency situations.