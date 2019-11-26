Ivanka Trump just made a huge blunder while defending her father online

Donald Trump has been making controversial decisions left, right and centre, and no one is remotely surprised.

But who often bears the brunt of it? First Daughter and political advisor, Ivanka Trump, who repeatedly supports the president’s policies when quite frankly, she really should be questioning them.

Since her appointment, the 38-year-old has only taken on more responsibility, attending state events in place of her father and even considered for the role of UN Ambassador last year.

However she has also been confronted with a lot of backlash, coming under fire for breaking major political rules and even admitting to cycling in the dark to avoid abuse.

This week, it was her Twitter activity that made news as the First Daughter took to her keyboard to share a quote in defence of her father, during his ongoing impeachment inquiry.

‘A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office,’ Ivanka tweeted before crediting the quote as from ‘Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835.’

Twitter users were quick to point out however that the quote actually came from a book by John Innes Clark Hare, published almost a century later.

Ivanka has not yet responded.