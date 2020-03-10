Harry and Meghan’s new post-royal plans win brownie points with the Queen

The move is said to be "hugely welcomed" by The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK last week to fulfil their final royal obligations before officially stepping down from their royal roles. And as the pair stepped out looking happier than ever, a source close to Meghan and Harry has revealed the post-royal plans that are guaranteed to win the couple back some brownie points with The Queen and Prince Charles.

Meghan and Harry want to “collectively make a change in the armed forces arena,” the royal source told The Mirror. The couple reportedly want to make the military central to their new charitable organisation, in a decision that will see them tackle issues such as medical care and housing for veterans and injured service personnel.

The plans will be rolled out both in the UK, and in the couple’s adopted home of the US.

According to the source, the plans are said to be “hugely welcomed” by The Queen. This comes after the couple looked to be building bridges by putting in an appearance alongside HRH at church in Windsor on Sunday. The couple had previously issued a statement appearing to express annoyance at the Queen’s reported to decision to ban them from using the term ‘royal’ in their brand name after their decision to step down.

Meghan and Harry are set to undertake their final royal engagement today (we’re not crying, you’re crying) before finally stepping down after months of readjustment. They will put in their final appearance alongside the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, and William and Kate at the annual Commonwealth Service held in Westminster Abbey.

The couple’s next appearance alongside the wider royal family is likely to be at Princess Beatrice’s wedding in May.

As sad as we are to see them go, we can’t wait to see what post-royal life has in store for Harry, Meghan and Baby Archie.