Apparently Prince Charles fears that Prince Harry is at a ‘tipping point’

The heir to the throne is concerned about Harry and Meghan's future

Prince Charles is reportedly very concerned about his son, Prince Harry, following Wednesday’s announcement he and Meghan wish to step down as ‘senior royals’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted their announcement to Instagram, citing a wish to become ‘financially independent’ and split their time between the UK and North America. The couple reportedly did not consult the Queen before making the announcement.

Thankfully, it seems Prince Harry’s father is on his side, whatever the outcome of the couple’s decision.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Charles has promised to support his son whatever the result of the ongoing discussions around their step-down.

A source told The Mirror: ‘[Charles] is absolutely clear in his mind that Harry is at a tipping point and has promised him he would do everything in his power to help him.

‘Charles told him he would stand by him no matter what, but urged him to come up with a sensible plan that could be worked through in order to satisfy everyone.’

A senior palace source also told the paper: ‘There’s a genuine fear from Charles that this could be the beginning of the end for Harry and Meghan’s involvement with the family and that, in his words would be “an utter tragedy”.

‘Charles has implored everyone to work together to bring them back into the fold before it is too late, as he realises the benefits they have as a couple and indeed for the popularity of the monarchy across the world.

‘The message is clear: the stakes are too high to lose the one of the family’s greatest assets.’

A source has told PA that talks on the Sussexes future are ‘progressing well’ and should be concluding ‘sooner rather than later’.

Watch this space for more updates as we get them.