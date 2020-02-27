Harry and Meghan will attend Beatrice’s wedding despite ‘snub’ reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly enjoying ‘the quiet life’ in Canada following the announcement that they will be stepping down as ‘senior royals’ in the spring.

The couple will become financially independent, and Buckingham Palace revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles and repay the ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

While they will retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they will lose their royal status and the right to use their current brand name, Sussex Royal.

The move means that they could open themselves up to commercial work as part of their bid to become financially independent, and since the news broke last month Harry and Meghan have been spending time together as a family with their son, Archie Harrison.

However, earlier this week it was reported that the couple may not attend Princess Beatrice’s wedding in May.

They have made only a handful of public appearances over the last few weeks, and while they are expected to attend the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 9th March at the Queen’s request, outlets reported that Harry and Meghan would not be there for Beatrice’s big day.

A source told the Telegraph that the relationship between the households is ‘not what it was’ and that it is ‘such a shame things have turned out like this’, continuing that it is ‘up to them whether or not they choose to attend’.

However, Page Six claims that the Sussexes will be there to watch Beatrice say ‘I do’.

Reports of a rift began circulating following Harry and Meghan’s website update, which read: ‘While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.’

The Sussexes have not responded to the reports.