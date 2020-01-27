The Queen may have just thrown some shade at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The timing is... interesting.

It’s only been a week since a final decision was made about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s role in the royal family, but following the announcement that the couple are relinquishing their respective royal titles, Queen Elizabeth might just have thrown a little shade their way.

While his brother lost a title, Prince William gained one, taking on the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland; a role bestowed on him by his grandmother, the Queen.

William, the heir to the throne, ‘will become the British monarch’s personal representative to the Church of Scotland, carrying out various official visits and ceremonial duties,’ according to People. And we just can’t help but wonder whether the timing of the appointment was a pointed comment about Harry and Meghan’s decision to relinquish all of their royal responsibilities.

And neither, it seems, can the internet.

One Twitter user speculated on the announcement’s interesting timing, writing: ‘Wow, she means business, Harry and Meghan are getting further out.’ While another social media commenter joked that the appointment was William’s reward for being, ‘The one who didn’t quit’.

Though the appointment could just indicate a wider move on William’s part to take on more public responsibility now the family is one royal down.

William succeeds Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry, in his new role. He also follows in the footsteps of his aunt, Princess Anne, his father, Prince Charles, and his Uncle Prince Edward, who have all previously held the prestigious position.

It’s unlikely Prince Harry will be too put out, though: he and Meghan are reportedly happily settling into their new life in Canada, with a source saying that Meghan ‘is happy to be out of London’. But it’s not all bad news, as senior royals are reportedly already putting plans in place incase the pair need to return to England, indicating that Harry and Meghan could be back on British soil sooner than we think.

The Queen is likely to continue to redistribute responsibilities following her grandson’s hasty departure from his royal role, with some further shade to follow.