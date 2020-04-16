Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter is out there trolling her mother’s Goop vagina candles

This is hilarious.

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her modern approach to relationships and parenting to her strong Instagram game, she never fails to make headline news.

Gwyneth’s name in recent years however has become synonymous with luxury health, with her mega brand Goop quite literally taking over the world.

It is just as controversial as it is popular however, with Goop’s offerings including some pretty out-there items – everything from jade eggs and psychic vampire repellant spray to vibrator necklaces.

The most talked-about product has to be the vagina candle.

The candle, named ‘This smells like my vagina’ is available to buy at Goop for £60.

‘With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth,’ reads the description on-site.

Gwyneth’s 15-year-old daughter Apple got everyone talking about the vagina candles this week as she trolled her mother for Goop’s most famous item.

Apple rewrote Gwyneth’s to do list for a joke, scribbling on a piece of paper: ‘Make more vagina eggs & candles’. This is something the Goop founder uploaded to her Instagram account, alongside the caption: ‘Apple’s interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen’.

These two!