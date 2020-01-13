Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina scented candle has sold out and, erm, okay

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle and wellness brand, Goop, is known for its – well – unusual products. On her website, the actress sells everything from Psychic Vampire Repellent to ‘banish psychic vampires’ (obviously), to Jade Eggs which she advises to insert in your vagina to ‘balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control,’ and while Goop was fined $145,000 in 2018 in civil penalties for ‘unsubstantiated’ marketing claims, they still continue to sell them online.

But now, Gwyneth has decided to take another unexpected turn. She recently launched a candle that smells like her vagina, aptly named This Smells Like My Vagina.

Right.

If you take a look at the website, it currently states: ‘With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.’

If you want to have a sniff, it’ll set you back £58 – but you’ll have to wait as the candle has already sold out on both the Goop and Heretic websites. Apparently, selling your intimate scent is a huge cash cow.

So what was the inspiration behind it?

Apparently, Gwynny and perfumer Douglas Little were working on scents when she told him: ‘Uhhh…this smells like a vagina.’

Cool.

She’s also behind a ‘boundary pushing’ six-part docu-series on Netflix, The Goop Lab, which launches later this month and includes all things ‘wellness’, such as energy healing, psychedelics, female pleasure, and anti-ageing.

So if you really want to find out about what goes on behind the scenes at Goop HQ then it could be one for you.

But if you’re not about weird wellness hacks, probably just stick to Ru Paul’s Drag Race re-runs instead.