The Queen kept Philip close to her heart in her first appearance without him

This has been a busy week for royals, with the Cambridge family having a special day out, before Kate and Will celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. Queen Elizabeth II also made her first official appearance since the loss of her husband, Prince Philip.

She dialled into Buckingham Palace from her current home in Windsor Castle, to welcome dignitaries from different countries.

Although she has stopped wearing black (it’s thought the Royal mourning period is now over), she still paid tribute to the Duke through her favourite jewellery choice: her brooch.

The piece in question is the diamond rose brooch by Cartier, which is a sweet nod to her couple’s wedding day in 1947.

It was part of an extravagant set given to her by Asaf Jah VII, the Nizam of Hyderabad. At the time, he asked the Queen to pick anything she liked from Cartier’s offering.

She chose a tiara which featured an English rose and foliage design, and matching necklace which are said to be from the 1930s. She kept the necklaces as is, but dismantled the tiara a few decades later, turning it into three diamond brooches, one of which is the rose design she wore for her virtual appearance.

The Queen also wore her signature bright colours in the form of a blue and yellow floral gown, as well as her three-strand pearl necklace.