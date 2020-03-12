The Met Gala is still going ahead despite the Coronavirus

With many events cancelled worldwide due to the Coronavirus (even Coachella has been postponed), it has been confirmed that the Met Gala will take place as planned on Monday 4th May.

‘We are proceeding as planned and look forward to a wonderful evening,’ Nancy Chilton, the chief external relations officer of the Costume Institute, told The Cut.

So as it stands, one of the biggest fashion events of the year is still one, though Nancy did stress this could well change depending on whether the virus can be contained.

‘We will of course continue to keep a close eye on the situation,’ she said. This comes as President Trump imposed a 30-day ban for all European travellers to America.

Many designers have also cancelled upcoming fashion shows, including Ralph Lauren, Chanel and Prada.

If the Met Gala does go ahead, it is likely to draw in a host of US celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, and Meghan Markle is even rumoured to be attending.

This year the theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration, will mark the Met’s 150th anniversary, and will be partly inspired by Virginia Woolf and the theories of the early-20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson.