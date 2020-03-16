How you can take action against coronavirus with acts of kindness

Smells Like Team Spirit

From social distancing to constant hand-washing and working from home, life as we know it has undeniably changed. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, society is understandably scared and uncertain – but there are plenty of easy ways in which we can help our communities in the fight against COVID-19.

Marie Claire is launching an appeal for our readers to commit to a corona act of kindness, using the hashtag #coronakindness. Whether terror or tragedy, acts of nature or man, disasters have proven to bring out the best in us. Even in the worst of times, that support and kindness helps keep us sane. Here’s how you can get involved, and remember – no act is too big or too small to share.

Be a neighbourly neighbour

Pop a postcard through neighbours’ letter boxes to ask if they need help with shopping, running errands, or just want a chat on the phone. The template was created by Becky Wass, a copywriter from Cornwall, and has since been shared by thousands of people on Twitter under the hashtag #viralkindness.

Give back by giving blood

With people staying inside their homes far more than usual, blood donations are expected to fall – but donors are still very much needed. There are currently no confirmed cases of any form of coronavirus being passed on through the donation of substances of human origin such as blood, organs, tissues and stem cells, and the NHS says you can keep donating as normal, unless you have travelled to a coronavirus risk area, been in contact with or been infected by the virus.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said Hundreds of blood drives have already been cancelled. “Every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion — that someone may be a cancer patient, a car accident victim or a mother who has given birth,” Jodi Sheedy, senior director of biomedical services communications for the American Red Cross, told The Hill.

Fuel your local food bank

As the virus spreads, food banks face additional pressures, as there are fewer donations and they are unable to get some staples due to people stockpiling.

Check with your local foodbank (by giving them a call or searching online as many are posting on social media) about what they need. The Trussell Trust is collecting food donations for those unable to get supplies because of panic buying.

You could also consider donations from your wallet, as donating money not only gives food banks flexibility over which supplies — including fresh foods and paper products — to offer but also lets them decide when to refresh their stocks.

Get a group together (not literally)

There are more than 300 dedicated community groups co-ordinating relief efforts on Facebook. Facebook groups have been set up across the UK for volunteers to offer help and for those in need to ask for it. Try searching for Covid-19 mutual aid to find a group in your area. If there isn’t one, you can always take inspiration and set one up.

Donate beauty buys

Beauty Banks is a charity that supports people living in hygiene poverty in the UK, and provides essential toiletries to people in poverty. On Sunday it launched an emergency virus-related appeal asking people to donate online to support people in the UK who can’t afford basic hygiene essentials like hand wash, soap and hand sanitiser that will help protect them from infection.

Support shops online

Lots of small businesses are struggling as people are staying home, and while now is not the time to be meeting in restauants and bars, try to buy some things online. Also, consider buying gift vouchers to use in the future.