Sienna Miller just wore one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The actress was dressed like royalty.

If, like us, you love keeping up with the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite fashion brands, then you’ll know that Kate Middleton is a big fan of Self-Portrait.

In fact, the Duchess was spotted in a white Self-Portrait dress back in April, and it practically flew off the shelves. So, it’s no surprise that lots of stylish celebrities have been following in the royal’s footsteps and trying out the brand for themselves.

The latest celebrity to join the hype? None other than Sienna Miller.

That’s right, the actress was just spotted wearing a light blue, knit midi dress by Self-Portrait to attend the red carpet premiere for The Sandman.

Video you may like:

Sienna’s dress featured a statement bow-shaped bodice and fluted sleeves, and she paired it with simple white heels and a matching white shoulder bag. Perfection.

Her exact outfit is still available to buy, and we happen to think that it would make the perfect wedding guest dress.

Light Blue Lurex Knit Midi Dress, £370 | Self-Portrait

Awash in powder blue lurex knit for a metallic finish and sculpted fit, this midi dress is a photo-ready dream. Style it with nude heels on a night out in the city, or seaside cocktails on a weekend away. View Deal

If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite high street versions below. Just keep on scrolling…

Get the look: Sienna Miller’s blue knit dress:

Rib-knit Cashmere-blend Dress, was £69.99 now £50 | H&M

This calf-length dress comes in a soft rib knit containing some cashmere and glittery threads. It features a round, trimmed neckline, dropped shoulders, long sleeves and a slit at one side of the hem. View Deal

Wide Rib Asymmetric Neck Knit Dress, was £69 now £28 | Warehouse

If you’re looking for something a bit bolder, this bright blue number should do the trick. It features a flattering striped design and a slit at the hem for easy movement. View Deal

Ribbed Knit Dress, was £35.99 now £12.99 | Mango

With temperatures set to rise, why not go for a a sleeveless version? This Mango dress is made from a cable knit fabric with a midi design, ruched detailing in the neckline and and side ruffles. View Deal

We want them all.