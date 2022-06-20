Prince William just shared a sweet photo with his three children, and we love Charlotte’s dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

How cute!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an adorable photograph to their social media account on Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day, and we can’t get over how cute it is.

In the picture, Prince William can be seen smiling at the camera with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The royals captioned the post: “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”

Fans rushed to comment on the family snap, with one writing: “Absolutely gorgeous photograph,” while another added: “Such a lovely picture!”

Our favourite thing about the photo? Princess Charlotte’s gingham dress. It seems that the young royal has been taking style lessons from her mum, Kate Middleton, who has also been pictured wearing the popular print multiple times over the years.

If you’ve read our guide to the clothing brands that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love, then you’ll know that they often opt for high street brands such as Boden or John Lewis.

So we weren’t surprised to find out that Charlotte’s dress was from none other than Mango. Sadly, her exact style is no longer available to shop, however, the brand has lots of colourful alternatives.

