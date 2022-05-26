Princess Beatrice just wore one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands

The royals are big fans of this luxury label...
Princess Beatrice has been wearing some seriously stylish outfits as of late. On Monday, the royal was spotted wearing a floral Reformation dress at the Chelsea Flower Show, and on Wednesday, Beatrice stepped out in a monochrome number by Self-Portrait.
This luxury label also happens to be one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands, and we could totally see the Duchess rocking a similar look.
Princess Beatrice’s Self-Portrait dress featured a fun check print, a flattering fit and flare silhouette and a round neckline finished with a delicate pink bow. She accessorised with black pointed heels by Jimmy Choo, a black box-shaped bag by Pop and Suki and a statement headband by Camilla Rose Millinery.
The royal was all dressed up for one of the Queen’s annual garden parties at Buckingham Palace, and we can’t wait to recreate her look this summer. Sadly, her exact dress has now sold out online, however, the designer label has lots of alternatives for you to shop.
Self-Portrait Beaded Mesh Midi Dress, £350 | Fenwick
This midi dress is cut from beaded mesh and chiffon. It features delicate scalloped trims and ties to a bow at the neck. The sleeves and bodice are cut from beaded mesh and finished with a diamante button placket.
Self-Portrait Tie-front Polka-dot Maxi Dress, £400 | Net-A-Porter
Certain to transcend passing trends, this maxi dress is made from floaty white chiffon flocked with black polka-dots. It can be dressed up or down, and worn for a number of occasions.
Self-Portrait Monochrome Check Chiffon Midi Dress,
was £350 now £250 | Self-Portrait
This dress is cut from check printed chiffon and is designed with an embroidered collar and flap pockets. It is loose fitting and can be worn with or without the detachable belt.
For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best summer dresses to buy now…