Princess Beatrice just wore one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands

Princess Beatrice has been wearing some seriously stylish outfits as of late. On Monday, the royal was spotted wearing a floral Reformation dress at the Chelsea Flower Show, and on Wednesday, Beatrice stepped out in a monochrome number by Self-Portrait.

This luxury label also happens to be one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands, and we could totally see the Duchess rocking a similar look.

Princess Beatrice’s Self-Portrait dress featured a fun check print, a flattering fit and flare silhouette and a round neckline finished with a delicate pink bow. She accessorised with black pointed heels by Jimmy Choo, a black box-shaped bag by Pop and Suki and a statement headband by Camilla Rose Millinery.

The royal was all dressed up for one of the Queen’s annual garden parties at Buckingham Palace, and we can’t wait to recreate her look this summer. Sadly, her exact dress has now sold out online, however, the designer label has lots of alternatives for you to shop.