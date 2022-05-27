Princess Beatrice just stepped out in a white mini dress and bright blue heels

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal looked seriously stylish...

Princess Beatrice attended the Alice + Olivia store opening in London last night, and was giving us some major fashion inspiration with her latest outfit.

Lots of famous faces were in attendance to celebrate the Bruton Street store, including Spice Girls star Mel C, Susan Bender, Daisy Lowe and AJ Odudu.

The royal wore a sophisticated mini dress to the event, paired with a matching blazer and bright blue heels. Beatrice finished off the look with a black clutch bag, and we’re obsessed with her smart ensemble.

The ‘Ellis’ dress by Alice + Olivia is made from a tweed material, with collar detailing and a silver chain trim. The matching ‘Zeta’ blazer comes in a fun, cropped design, perfect for pairing with skirts and jeans also.

If you were hoping to recreate Beatrice’s look this summer, then you are in luck, as her outfit is still available to shop online.

The royal’s bright blue heels were from high street favourite Kurt Geiger, and are the perfect way to add a pop of colour to an all-white outfit. Sadly, they are no longer available, however, we’ve found a super similar pair for you to wear.

Princess Beatrice has made a number of stylish appearances as of late. On Monday, the royal was spotted wearing a floral Reformation dress at the Chelsea Flower Show, before stepping out in a chic Self-Portrait number on Wednesday for one of the Queen’s annual garden parties.

We can’t wait to see what Beatrice will wear next…