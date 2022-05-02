Could Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie get royal titles?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One common question surrounding the royal family often centres around their titles, especially Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The siblings – who are daughters of Prince Andrew and The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson – were given their Princess titles when they were born, in accordance to the 1917 Letters Patent issued by King George V (the Queen’s grandfather).

The documents stated the only members of the royal family entitled to Prince or Princess titles are the children of the Sovereign, and the grandchildren through the Sovereign’s sons.

Though there has been growing speculation Beatrice, 33, and 32-year-old Eugenie’s titles could change in the future, it is “unlikely to happen”, and their uncle, Prince Charles, has no plans to change the status quo especially not when he becomes King of England.

Speaking on Mail Online’s Palace Confidential, royal expert and Editor, Richard Kay, said: “I don’t think they will have a formal royal role at all.

“The Prince of Wales has made his plans for the future very clear, which is a slimmed-down royal family. Expanding it to include the York daughters to help the royal cause is unlikely to happen.

“They will feature from time to time. It does seem they want to have a royal role, but they do have full-time lives out of royal duty.”

However, in recent weeks the siblings have been more active than before, with Beatrice attending the first World Dyslexia Assembly in Sweden with The Prince Couple’s Foundation, while Eugenie launched her podcast Floodlight.

Royal experts believe this is a conscious effort and “sudden PR push” to put them in the limelight.

It has also been reported they have been mediators to bridge the feud between Prince Harry and his royal relatives, when he returned to the UK to visit his grandmother, The Queen, last month.

Richard Eden, diary editor at The Daily Mail, went on: “It seems coordinated because they both happened in the same week.

“Behind it seems to be a drive towards a public role, which their parents have always wanted.”