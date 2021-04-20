Prince Philip designed this touching gift for Queen Elizabeth for their 5th wedding anniversary

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s clear that during their decades-long marriage, the Queen and Prince Philip were absolutely devoted to each other. At his funeral, the Queen left a heartfelt noted on her late husband’s coffin, signing it with his nickname for her, and paid tribute to him with her outfit.

It’s also thought she may have worn a diamond bracelet that Prince Philip gave her as a present on their wedding day, though this isn’t the only sentimental piece of jewellery the Duke gave his wife during their lifetime.

In fact, he loved surprising her with thoughtful gifts, such as the one he gave her on their fifth wedding anniversary in 1952.

By then, though they were still newlyweds and a young couple, they had many responsibilities. They had two children, Charles and Anne, and King George VI had just died, meaning Queen Elizabeth would soon ascend the throne.

Whilst the couple had enjoyed a relatively normal life in Malta where the Duke was based as a naval officer, everything had now changed, and he gave up his career to support her.

For their anniversary in November of that year, he designed a gold bracelet and asked Boucheron to create it. It features his naval badge, as well as sapphire crosses (a nod to Greece it is thought), a ruby cross (a nod to England), as well as two roses of York (the Queen’s first title was Princess Elizabeth of York).

The bracelet’s links are interlocking Es and Ps, their initials, symbolising their unbroken link. So thoughtful.