How the Queen paid tribute to Philip with her outfit

Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday was an emotional affair to say the least. Prince Harry and Prince William shared a heartfelt moment, the Queen left a heartfelt noted on her late husband’s coffin, signing it with his nickname for her, and Meghan also wrote a note which she sent alongside a wreath made with meaningful flowers.

Covid-19 restrictions meant Her Majesty sat by herself at the front of the church, wearing a black hat, coat and her favourite black Launer handbag (she owns it in several colourways).

She accessorised with one of her biggest diamond brooches, the Richmond brooch, which was inherited from her grandmother Queen Mary. It takes its name from the town of Richmond, which gifted the piece of jewellery to Queen Mary on her wedding day in 1893.

It’s also thought she may have worn a diamond bracelet that Prince Philip gave her as a present on their wedding day, though we couldn’t see as she wore black gloves and a long-sleeved coat.

It’s also thought Queen Elizabeth II carried further mementoes of her late husband in her handbag.

According to a Royal insider, she planned to carry one of Philip’s white handkerchiefs, as well as a photograph of the two of them as newlyweds in Malta. The country is said to have a special place in the Queen’s heart as she lived a fairly ‘normal’ life there when the Prince was stationed there as a naval officer between 1949 and 1951.

Her life would change dramatically just a year later, when her father died suddenly and she became Queen at the age of 25.