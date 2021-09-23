I’m obsessed with the dress Pippa Middleton wore to her brother’s wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a very stylish couple of weeks for the Middleton family. Kate Middleton wore the dreamiest Self-Portrait dress for a Hold Still event last night, whilst we finally got a glimpse of her new sister-in-law Alizée Middleton’s wedding dress, which was the exact same dress Carol Middleton wore on her wedding day in 1980.

Now the dress Pippa Middleton wore to her brother’s wedding in the South of France has also been revealed, and it’s a thing of beauty.

According to Hello!, which published the pictures of the big day this week, Pippa wore a pink floral dress by Beulah, a London-based label that Kate has worn before.

It’s made from silk crepe de chine and printed with vibrant a floral pattern, and features ruffles at the cape-style neckline and ankle-length hem, as well a subtle side split that creates carefree movement. You can cinch it at the waist if you want to with its tie belt.

It comes in a pink hue which is the one she wore, as well as a cornflower blue design which is equally gorgeous. Both are currently still available to buy in sizes 6 to 16.

Beulah is also a sustainable brand, which is one of the reasons the royals can’t stop wearing it.