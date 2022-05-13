Here’s how to get a sneak peek of the Queen’s huge jewellery collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee around the corner, there are plenty of celebratory events to look forward to. These include a special tour of Her Majesty’s horse training yards, a ceremony involving the Cambridge children, Kate and William going on a Jubilee tour and of course a special balcony appearance for the entire royal family.

Plus, if you’re as obsessed with Queen Elizabeth’s iconic style moments over the years, then you’ll be thrilled to know there’s a new fashion exhibition coming to town that you simply won’t want to miss.

Held at Windstor Castle from 7th July to 26th September, the Queen’s Coronation exhibition will have Her Majesty’s Coronation robe on display. It was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, and created in the finest white duchesse satin.

This will give you the opportunity to see all the intricate detailing, including the embroidered lattice-work effect with an iconographic scheme of national and Commonwealth floral emblems in gold and silver thread and pastel-coloured silks, encrusted with seed pearls, sequins and crystals.

Also on display will be some of her most dazzling jewels, more specifically brooches with emblems of Commonwealth countries that Queen Elizabeth wore while visiting or meeting their representatives.

These include the Canadian Maple-Leaf Brooch, worn by Her Majesty on her first visit to Canada in 1951, and later worn by Kate Middleton on her own tour of Canada, as well as the Flame-Lily Brooch, the emblem of Zimbabwe, which was pinned to The Queen’s mourning clothes when she returned to Britain from Kenya after the death of her father in 1952.