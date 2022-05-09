Prince William and Kate Middleton will be heading off on a Platinum Jubilee tour

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In a few weeks, the Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with a host of events planned to mark the monarch’s 70 year reign. Across the UK, there will be street parties and parades, and the royals will be involved in a number of festivities including a concert broadcast live from Buckingham Palace and the annual Trooping the Colour event taking place on June 2nd to kick off the long weekend.

The royal guest list has been the subject of much interest following Prince Harry’s secret visit to the Queen ahead of the Invictus Games last month. While Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they will be attending events with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, it is said to be ‘worrying’ Prince William who has reportedly not seen his brother since the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue in Kensington Palace last summer.

The Queen’s attendance in still question due to ongoing health concerns, with sources saying: ‘The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events. If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the Royal Family.’

It was reported that the Cambridge children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will have a ‘visible’ role throughout the celebrations, and now Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be going on a Platinum Jubilee tour in the UK to celebrate the Her Majesty’s milestone reign.

The couple will follow in the footsteps of the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip, who enjoyed a royal tour across the UK in 2012 for her Diamond Jubilee.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take a trip to Wales, Princess Anne will be visiting Scotland and Prince Edward and his wife will travel to Northern Ireland.

