This is officially the most popular royal engagement ring

Last year the people vote for their favourite royal wedding dress of all time, and the results were pretty surprising, given that neither Princess Diana’s or Kate Middleton’s were the top choice.

Now new research by Design Bundles has shed light on the most popular royal engagement rings, and you’ll never guess whose is the most popular.

It looked at the most Googled royal rings every month, include Kate Middleton’s, Princess Beatrice’s and the Queen’s, as well as diamonds from European royals, including Grace Kelly.

The most popular design garnered an impressive 20,000 searches a month, over double the amount of searches for the second most popular one.

And it belongs to *drumroll please*: the Duchess of Sussex. To be honest, it’s easy to see why Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has caused such a frenzy.

Designed by Prince Harry himself with a central diamond from Botswana (where the couple reportedly got engaged) and flanked by two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection, it’s nothing short of beautiful. It was originally set on a yellow gold band, which was later upgraded to an eternity diamond band.

In second place, with 8,200 monthly searches, is Kate Middleton’s ring, which of course belonged to Princess Diana before her. It features an oval sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and caused controversy at the time as Diana chose it from a catalogue, rather than the extensive royal collection.

Grace Kelly’s legendary Cartier ring came in third, and Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth’s rings also proved popular in fourth and fifth place.

The engagement rings of Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, The Queen Mother, Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess Anne finished off the top 10 most Googled royal engagement rings.