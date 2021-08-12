This is officially the most popular royal wedding dress of all time (and it’s not Diana’s or Kate’s)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Celebrity wedding dresses are ten a penny, so while they can be gorgeous, it’s understandable people don’t get too excited about them anymore. But royal wedding dresses on the other hand, are something else.

The most famous one is arguably still Princess Diana’s wedding dress, since it was the first proper fairytale princess gown anyone had seen in decades – the Queen herself got married in a paired-down number made using fabric bought with rationing tickets.

Fast forward a few years, and Kate Middleton’s wedding dress got everyone excited, and the reveal of the lace Alexander McQueen gown was nothing short of perfect. But whilst the above are undoubtably iconic, are they the most popular royal gowns with internet fans?

The answer is no as it turns out, according to engagement ring specialists Steven Stone, who analysed global search volumes using data from Ahrefs, an SEO website.

It revealed that the frock people search for the most is actually Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, especially in America. It found that it garnered on average 20,000 searches a month globally (with 6,900 coming from the US vs 4,500 in the UK), and 240,000 annually.

Coming in second spot was the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress, with 14,000 searches a month, though she had more searches than Meghan in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, Princess Diana came in third space with 8,900 monthly searches, and Princess Eugenie’s Peter Pilotto gown gets on average 3,500 searches, earning her the fourth spot.

The following, in order, were: the Queen, Princess Margaret and Princess Anne.