With the news that Princess Beatrice has had to postpone her wedding due to the Coronavirus (though it’s rumoured she is considering an elopement), it looks like we might have to wait a little for another royal wedding. So while we wait, we’re going to look back in the archives at the royal wedding dresses that have gone before her, as worn by British and European royals…

Royal wedding dresses

Princess Diana’s wedding dress

The most famous of all obviously being Princess Diana’s dress, created by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, for her wedding to Prince Charles on 29th July 1981. The ballgown was literally fit for a princess, with layers upon layers of silk taffeta, puffy sleeves and 25-foot-train. Sure, it wasn’t to everyone’s taste, and it does scream 80s, but the fact we are still talking about it today makes it rather iconic, non?

Kate Middleton’s wedding dress

You could say no dress has ever been as hotly anticipated as Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. Estimated at a whopping £250k, it was designed (in secret, obvs) by Alexander McQueen creative fashion director Sarah Burton. The 50s style dress was made with satin gazar, lace and organza, was nipped in at the waist and featured a full skirt designed to mimic an opening flower. It had a relatively short train and was the perfect fit for the elegant decor of Westminster Abbey. Its something old was the 19th Century lace style on the bodice, and for her something blue, Kate had a bit of blue ribbon sewn inside the dress.

It went down a treat with viewers and fashion critics alike and as a result was copied by too many fashion brands to count.

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

The world was talking about what Meghan would wear for months before the big day – and it did not disappoint. Designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller – the artistic director of Givenchy – the silk gown employed an open boat neckline, three quarter length sleeves and a piece of the blue dress from Meghan’s first date with Harry was reportedly stitched into the dress. Her veil was 16ft long and 3 metres wide with embroidered flowers (British wintersweet and California poppy) and is said to have taken 500 hours to complete. Kensington Palace announced that the dress showed ‘timeless minimal elegance’ and we have to agree.

Grace Kelly’s wedding dress

We can’t mention Harry and Meghan without the obvious reference to Grace Kelly, who was also an American actress who married a Prince, specifically Prince Rainer III of Monaco. Her dress is still lauded as one of the most beautiful of all time, and it’s even thought Kate was inspired by the classic design for hers. Fun fact for you: instead of picking a well-known designer (we’re sure the likes of Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent were falling over themselves to do the job), Grace chose her MGM costume designer Helen Rose to do it, as the pair had worked closely in Hollywood. It was made with taffeta and embellished with 125-year-old lace and pearls and was just beautiful.

Scroll down to see more of the most iconic royal wedding dresses of all time…