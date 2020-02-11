With New York Fashion Week in full swing, now’s the perfect time to get autumn/winter wardrobe inspiration.

Trends are starting to emerge, with Longchamp kicking off the shows with the most covetable collection as always: we’ve been loving the rust tones in particular. There was a definite homage to the 70s throughout, thanks to rich shearlings, printed shirt dresses and suede dungarees.

The show wasn’t the only one to give us serious boho vibes, as across town at Zimmermann, models walked down the runway in deep velvets, faded upholstery fabrics, soft metallic nappa leathers and checked wools that saw outerwear layered upon Zimmermann’s signature floaty blouses and dresses.

At rag & bone, the AW20 collection was far more utilitarian and practical, with clothing the perfect fusion between American workwear and British-inspired tailoring, military, and sport. Think robe-like coats and tailored leather jackets and blazers, juxtaposed against jewel toned slip dresses and knife pleat skirts.

Two-tone dressing was another huge trend spotted at Oscar de la Renta (the dreamiest checkered monochrome coat) and Carolina Herrera (a more feminine black and white split-down-the-middle silk dress).

We’re also calling moss green the shade of the new season, with designers Brandon Maxwell and Carolina Herrera backing the colour and we’re expecting to see much more of it in London, Milan and Paris too.

Scroll through for our favourite runway looks from New York Fashion Week so far.