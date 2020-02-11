The most lustworthy runway looks from New York Fashion Week

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, now’s the perfect time to get autumn/winter wardrobe inspiration.

Trends are starting to emerge, with Longchamp kicking off the shows with the most covetable collection as always: we’ve been loving the rust tones in particular. There was a definite homage to the 70s throughout, thanks to rich shearlings, printed shirt dresses and suede dungarees.

The show wasn’t the only one to give us serious boho vibes, as across town at Zimmermann, models walked down the runway in deep velvets, faded upholstery fabrics, soft metallic nappa leathers and checked wools that saw outerwear layered upon Zimmermann’s signature floaty blouses and dresses.

At rag & bone, the AW20 collection was far more utilitarian and practical, with clothing the perfect fusion between American workwear and British-inspired tailoring, military, and sport. Think robe-like coats and tailored leather jackets and blazers, juxtaposed against jewel toned slip dresses and knife pleat skirts.

Latest Stories

Two-tone dressing was another huge trend spotted at Oscar de la Renta (the dreamiest checkered monochrome coat) and Carolina Herrera (a more feminine black and white split-down-the-middle silk dress).

We’re also calling moss green the shade of the new season, with designers Brandon Maxwell and Carolina Herrera backing the colour and we’re expecting to see much more of it in London, Milan and Paris too.

Scroll through for our favourite runway looks from New York Fashion Week so far.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 19

Brandon Maxwell

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 19

Zadig & Voltaire

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 19

Tory Burch

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 19

Brock Collection

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 19

Jason Wu

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 19

Caroline Herrera

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 19

Longchamp

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 19

Longchamp

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 19

Oscar De La Renta

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 19

Oscar De La Renta

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 19

Proenza Schouler

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 19

Veronica Beard

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 19

Alice + Olivia

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 19

Rag & Bone

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 19

Rag & Bone

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 16 of 19

Zimmermann

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 19

Zimmermann

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 19

Kate Spade

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 19 of 19

Kate Spade

Reading now

Popular fashion stories