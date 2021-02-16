Everyone’s obsessed with these under-£100 chubby hoops right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you can just about muster up enough sartorial energy to dress from the waist up for your Zoom calls, you’re in luck, because I’ve found the perfect gold hoops and they’re just under £100.

They come courtesy of Missoma, and everyone on my Instagram feed seems to be obsessed with them right now, including the likes of Anne Laure Mais, Ellie Delphine, Jessie Bush, YanYan Chan, Tamu McPherson and Sophia Roe.

It’s easy to see the appeal. With their chubby design and 18ct gold plated finish, they’re the perfect upgrade to your everyday hoops, you simply won’t want to take them off.

They come in two sizes, mini and medium, so you can stack them up if you’ve got several piercings, and they’re relatively affordable at £85 and £98 respectively.

If you’re not a fan of gold, don’t worry, they come in silver too, and it would actually look lovely mixing the two metals together.

The perfect Mother’s Day gift, or treat for yourself. Enjoy.