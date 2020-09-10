Missoma’s new collection is nothing short of amazing

There’s nothing like a piece of jewellery to give your wardrobe a new season reboot, and it just so happens that Missoma’s autumn/winter collection ticks all the right trend boxes.
The heavily 70s-inspired offering is all about unleashing your inner artist and creating a tonne of different looks with only a few key styles which you can mix and match.
Inspired by ‘the side hustlers, the dreamers, the masterpiece makers and those going against the grain’, the collection translates into vintage-inspired chains, bracelets and detachable pendants which you can change up to create totally new vibes depending on your moods.
The charms include a tongue-in-cheek fingers crossed and ‘rock-on’ hand gesture charms, more classic clip-on lock and key pendants, as well as black onyx and malachite orbs and pendants to add a tiny pop of colours.
SHOP MISSOMA’S AW20 COLLECTION
As for the chains and bracelets, you’ll be pleased to hear Missoma is extending its best-selling chain bracelets and necklaces, including oversized links, T bar chains and snake chains, which you can of course all layer. The styles are available in gold and silver, with prices ranging between £59 and £365.
Latest Stories
‘Our AW20 collection is here to inspire our community, to accelerate personal growth, challenge self-doubt and learn self-acceptance. This year we celebrate creativity and the possibilities it can bring,’ says Marisa, founder and creative director.
To carry on this message, the brand is also partnering with Her Hustle, a network and platform for those looking to build their creative careers, and is offering mentorship days with artists, musicians and more.