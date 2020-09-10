Missoma’s new collection is nothing short of amazing

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s nothing like a piece of jewellery to give your wardrobe a new season reboot, and it just so happens that Missoma’s autumn/winter collection ticks all the right trend boxes.

The heavily 70s-inspired offering is all about unleashing your inner artist and creating a tonne of different looks with only a few key styles which you can mix and match.

Inspired by ‘the side hustlers, the dreamers, the masterpiece makers and those going against the grain’, the collection translates into vintage-inspired chains, bracelets and detachable pendants which you can change up to create totally new vibes depending on your moods.

The charms include a tongue-in-cheek fingers crossed and ‘rock-on’ hand gesture charms, more classic clip-on lock and key pendants, as well as black onyx and malachite orbs and pendants to add a tiny pop of colours.

SHOP MISSOMA’S AW20 COLLECTION

As for the chains and bracelets, you’ll be pleased to hear Missoma is extending its best-selling chain bracelets and necklaces, including oversized links, T bar chains and snake chains, which you can of course all layer. The styles are available in gold and silver, with prices ranging between £59 and £365.

‘Our AW20 collection is here to inspire our community, to accelerate personal growth, challenge self-doubt and learn self-acceptance. This year we celebrate creativity and the possibilities it can bring,’ says Marisa, founder and creative director.

To carry on this message, the brand is also partnering with Her Hustle, a network and platform for those looking to build their creative careers, and is offering mentorship days with artists, musicians and more.