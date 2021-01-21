Melania Trump sent one last message with her exit outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

ICYM it, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were finally sworn in yesterday at Capitol Hill, while Donald and Melania Trump made a swift exit to Florida, choosing not to attend the ceremony (he is the first president to skip an inauguration since Nixon).

While politics of course took centre stage, the fashion was pretty spectacular too, from Kamala Harris wearing suffragette purple, to poet Amanda Gorman’s red Prada headband and J-Lo’s Chanel earrings, to the Lady Gaga peace brooch that stole the show.

But sadly not all outfits on that day seemed to have been that positive or joyful. Melania Trump stood out with her decidedly funereal ensemble as she left the White House.

She wore a black cropped jacket with gold buttons, paired with a pencil skirt and black courts, as well as some large sunglasses. She also carried a black crocodile skin Hermes Birkin bag.

Many drew comparisons between her outfit and the one Jackie Kennedy wore to the funeral of her husband President JFK in 1963.

As she left, she told a crowd of supporters, ‘Being your First Lady was my greatest honour. Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all, God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation.’

Her sombre attire matched the couple’s sombre mood at leaving the White House, after claiming the election was stolen.

They jetted off to Florida, where by stark contrast, the former First Lady changed into a 70s-inspired orange and blue dress, with an altogether more sunny desposition.