The Queen and Kate Middleton will appear in a TV special on the same day as Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Both TV specials will take place on 7 March 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

From announcing the news that they are expecting baby number two to recently confirming that they will not be returning as working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about.

It was announced last week that the notoriously private couple would be taking part in an in-depth 90 minute interview with Oprah Winfrey, set to air on CBS on March 7, 2021.

‘Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,’ CBS announced in a statement about the upcoming interview. ‘Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.’

It has now been reported, via People, that the royal family are also taking part in a TV special on the same day, just hours earlier.

The TV special in question? The annual Commonwealth Day service.

The annual Westminster Abbey service has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, so the royals will instead be taking part in a BBC TV special, with the royals confirmed to be taking part including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Queen, 94, will of course also make an appearance, with the monarch set to take part in a pre-recorded message from Windsor Castle.

The special broadcast is set to air on Sunday 7 March, a time slot that was reportedly decided weeks ago. This will come just hours before CBS’s 90-minute primetime special ‘intimate conversation’ with Oprah and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Put March 7 in your calendars, people!