Meghan Markle just debuted a special new band on her ring finger

Meghan and Harry’s NYC trip has come to an end, with the couple making a final appearance at Saturday’s Global Citizen Live event, during which they called for vaccine equity, and were joined by other celebrities including JLo.

During their buys whistle-stop tour of the Big Apple, the Duke and Duchess were followed by a videographer while they met with the city’s mayor, visited a school in Harlem and headed to 50 UN Plaza to discuss Covid 19, racial justice and mental health with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

The pair had a killer wardrobe throughout, opting for sharp tailoring, Harry in neutral shades of navy and grey, while Meghan opted for pops of colours (the red Lora Piana ensemble was spot on) as well as tones of caramel and chocolate.

Don’t let the business attire fool you though, the couple made sure they incorporated plenty of special touches throughout, such as Prince Harry’s sweet nod to Archie.

Meanwhile, Meghan paid tribute to Princess Diana on Saturday by carrying Dior’s Lady D bag, famously renamed after the late royal. Fans were also quick to spot a third diamond ring on her wedding finger (main picture), which seems to have replaced her eternity ring.