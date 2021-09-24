Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And looked typically stylish doing it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially back to work after welcoming their second child, Lilibet Diana, in June.

That’s not to say, though, that the couple haven’t been keeping plenty busy behind the scenes. From Harry’s TV appearance in a moving documentary honouring his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, to their hot off the press TIME magazine cover, it’s been a pretty eventful couple of months for Meghan and Harry – especially considering they’ve been balancing their busier-than-ever work commitments with a newborn and a toddler.

But following a brief reprieve from public life, Meghan and Harry have officially touched down in NYC for their first appearance since becoming a family of four.

The Sussexes kicked off their trip yesterday, joining Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul on a visit to One World Trade Centre Observatory. The couple are thought to be in town to discuss vaccine equity ahead of Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park.

As expected, the pair looked typically chic, with Meghan in a navy turtle neck à la her TIME magazine cover outfit, a navy coat and Aquazzura pumps; and Harry looking equally smart in a navy tailored suit.

After touring the Observatory, Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the 9/11 memorial grounds with the group, which was especially poignant given that their visit falls less than two weeks since the world commemorated 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

Later in the day, the couple met with UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to discuss issues related to coronavirus, racial justice, and mental health. Thomas-Greenfield later shared pictures of the visit on Twitter, calling her meeting with the Sussexes “wonderful”.

Saturday’s Global Citizen event, which is the primary focus of the couple’s trip, will call for the European Union and G7 to work together to immediately donate at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to those places in the world still struggling most with the pandemic.

This won’t be the first time that the couple have spoken out on the vaccine disparity, though.

In what was his first appearance since attending his late grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, Harry appeared back in May at The Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event to make the case for global vaccine equity.

The royal also appeared via video link at the GQ Men of the Year awards to condemn anti-vaxxers, saying they peddle “lies and fear”.

