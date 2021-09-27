Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Speculation is mounting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially back to work after welcoming their second child, Lilibet Diana, in June.

That’s not to say, though, that the couple haven’t been keeping busy behind the scenes. From Prince Harry’s impending tell-all memoir on growing up royal, to their first official joint magazine cover, things have been busier than ever in the Sussex household – especially considering they’ve been balancing a hectic work schedule with a newborn and a toddler.

But after just a few short months of reprieve from public life, Meghan and Harry stepped out in New York for their first appearance as parents of two on Thursday, making a poignant trip to One World Trade Centre Observatory alongside New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.

The main purpose of the couple’s NYC trip, though, was to attend Global Citizen Live – a live global event which called for “G7 countries (the world’s wealthiest nations) and the European Union to immediately share at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with those most in need”.

Far from the only A-listers on the guest list, Harry and Meghan were joined by performers including Billie Eilish, Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Jennifer Lopez for the landmark global event, which was hosted from New York, Lagos, Paris, Rio, Los Angeles, London, Sydney and Mumbai over a 24-hour period beginning on Saturday.

The couple also visited the World Health Organisation offices to discuss vaccine equity during their three-day trip, as well as P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson elementary school in Harlem, where Meghan gave a special reading of her children’s book, The Bench, to the second grade class.

However, it was during the latter visit that speculation began to mount over whether the couple were filming “a rumoured Netflix documentary about their lives”, as per celebrity news outlet Page Six, after Prince Harry was spotted “wearing a wired mic” in his back pocket.

Though such a project is yet unconfirmed, it’s known that Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Netflix last year to produce various programming, including documentaries.

Page Six also spotted a mysterious videographer following the couple on their various visits around the city – which only makes sense, given that the outlet reports “one of the first things they ever discussed with Netflix chiefs before signing a multi-million dollar deal in September 2020 was making a fly-on-the-wall documentary about their lives”.

Does that mean we could finally be getting the Meghan and Harry post-royal life documentary we’ve all been waiting for? We certainly hope so!