Prince Harry carried a sweet nod to his son during his outing with Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan have just started their first joint appearance since they welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana earlier this summer, and more importantly since the start of the pandemic.

The royal couple visited the 9/11 memorial in New York, and visited One World Observatory with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, before heading to 50 UN Plaza to discuss Covid 19, racial justice and mental health with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

They will also appear at the Global Citizen Live held at Central Park tomorrow, a musical event to call for vaccine equity.

It is understood the Duke and Duchess have left their children Lilibet and Archie at home in California, though it looks like they are never far from their parents’ hearts.

In fact, Prince Harry carried a special memento to his son with him. The couple were papped leaving their hotels with matching laptops, presumably so they could show work presentations during their meetings.

And if you look closely at the Prince’s laptop case, you’ll notice it’s emblazoned with the words ‘Archie’s Papa’. How cute is that?

Meanwhile, while we couldn’t see if Meghan had a matching inscription on hers, we do know she often wears jewellery with nods to her children.

For example, this new necklace of hers features both her children’s star signs (Gemini for Lili, Taurus for Archie).

This way, they always hold their beloved babies close to them.