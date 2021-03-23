Meghan Markle’s necklace for her James Corden appearance had a special significance

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a busy month for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, starting with Prince Harry’s Late Late Show appearance with James Corden, in which he told us what he thought of The Crown, the Sussex family’s favourite breakfast and Archie’s first word.

Harry and James went around LA on a tour bus and even stopped at the Fresh Prince of Bel Air house on the way, where the Prince took a loo break.

Whilst Meghan didn’t join the British duo, she did make a cameo via FaceTime, and looked super chic in a surprisingly affordable blue dress.

The Duchess also wore a blue stone necklace, which it turns out has a special significance. The stone is Lapis, which represents ‘a token of sincerity and wisdom – and is especially helpful to anyone in need of a boost in self-confidence and a stronger connection to their inner voice’.

The timing of this, just a couple of weeks before the couple’s Oprah interview, may have been entirely coincidental, or not (Kate Middleton herself is a fan of crystals). Either way, anything that gives you a bit of a boost can never hurt.

Meghan’s talisman necklace is by The Airelume and is handmade in New York, you can purchase it above, though please note you’ll have to pay import taxes on it.

As it’s made with natural stones, each design is different and therefore unique.