Kate Middleton is apparently a fan of meaningful crystals

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Zoom to chat to nursing students in the UK, telling them they were ‘needed now more than ever’.

During her appearance, Kate Middleton sported a new necklace, well one that we haven’t seen before at least. It’s by Astley Clarke and features a Lapis Lazuli pendant on a gold chain. You can buy the exact one below.

The deep blue stone is said to protect against anxiety and deep stress, and offer the wearer harmony and inner peace.

In fact, Kate seems to have an affinity with crystals, having worn them in her jewellery for a number of years. Just this week, the Duchess wore a pair of Missoma earrings, made with rhodochrosite, to talk to a group of teachers for Children’s Mental health Week.

This was all the more poignant as the rhodochrosite stone, which takes on a slightly pink hue, is said to promote positive thoughts and self worth and banish depression and anxiety.

And of course, let’s not forget one of the Duchess’ favourite pairs of earrings (main picture), one she’s worn many times over the years: the Monica Vinader siren earrings in green onyx, which are to this day a best-seller for the brand.

In crystal meanings, the green onyx brings purity and restfulness to the wearer, banning all worries and fears.

Of course, Kate Middleton might just wear the stones because they are beautiful, rather than because of their meanings, but either way, a bit of positivity can’t hurt.