You can still buy Meghan Markle’s Christmas card jumper on the high street

AND it's in the sale!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just enjoyed their first Thanksgiving and Christmas as parents with baby Archie.

The Sussex family chose to spend Christmas Day away from the UK and US this year, foregoing the usual royal tradition of spending the day with the Queen at Sandringham.

Just before the big day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted fans with their annual Christmas card, featuring their adorable son taking centre stage.

Shot by Meghan’s friend, actress and musician Janina Gavankar, the card showed a close-up of the seven-month-old with his parents smiling and laughing in the background, and it’s almost too cute to handle.

Well, we have some great news if you’re a fan of Meghan’s knitwear choice – the classic roll-neck jumper seen in the card is still available to buy, and it’s by high street brand All Saints, according to Hello!.

Although the grey style is no longer available, it’s still available in two classic shades, toffee brown and paprika red. What’s more, the cashmere jumper has been reduced from £168 down to £93.60 in the sale. Hurrah!

Race you to the checkout…