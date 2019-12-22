We now know where Meghan and Harry will be spending Christmas Day

And it's not the UK or US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their first Christmas with their seven-month-old son, Archie, and we bet they can’t wait.

We’ve known for some time that the Sussexes would be spending Christmas as a family of three – last month it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be skipping Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

(Considering Meghan Markle’s Christmas hosting tips, we’re sure they’ll have a great time wherever they are!)

While previously thought that the family would travel to the US during their break from public life, it’s now been confirmed that the Sussex family are spending the holidays in Canada.

In a statement first shared with the Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace said: ‘As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada.

‘The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.’

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has reportedly visited the country from LA, and will spend Christmas there with the young family.

‘The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,’ the statement added.

‘They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.’

The spokesperson also confirmed that no further details of the Sussexes trip would be announced for security reasons and to respect the family’s privacy.

We’re sure Meghan and Harry will have a lovely time celebrating Archie’s first Christmas!