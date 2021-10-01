Meghan is apparently changing her diamond ring for this reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Sussex has impeccable taste in jewellery, and the new diamond ring she debuted during her recent business trip to New York was no exception.

She’s always been clever with her choices, opting for meaningful pieces such as the constellation necklace she sported a few months ago, and of course her engagement ring which features an ethical diamond as well as stones belonging to Princess Diana – though credit to Prince Harry on that one.

Meghan has also never been afraid to switch things up a bit, and she famously changed her engagement ring not long after Archie’s birth, swapping the gold band for a diamond one.

Well it’s now rumoured Meghan might be making another tweak to the eternity ring Prince Harry gave her. The diamond band already features three birthstones on the underband, one for Harry (Sapphire for September), Archie (Emerald for May) and herself (Peridot for August).

Of course, the couple have since then welcomed daughter Lilibet into the fold, who was born in June. Pearl is the traditional birthstone for that month, so it would make sense for the Duchess to add it to her eternity ring to make it even more special.

In fact, it could well be the reason she wore a different band in New York, with this one perhaps being worked on at the jeweller’s.