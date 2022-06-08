Lady Louise Windsor’s Jubilee outfit is only £33 – and it’s still in stock

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal stunned in the high street buy

We’re calling it, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is set to go down in fashion history. Let’s face it, Kate Middleton’s gowns were some of the best we’ve seen and we won’t be forgetting about Kate Moss’ bold blazer any time soon.

There’s one Windsor you might not have had your eye on who has been touted as the best dressed – and her high street buys are still available. Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, stepped out in affordable dresses that are still fit for the Queen.

One particular outfit has captured the attention of some eagle-eyed fans. The 18-year-old wore a flippy, leopard print dress from Zara to the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night, and you can still buy it. You best be quick though, because when a royal steps out in something it’s bound to sell out.

Animal print dress, £32.99 | Zara

The dress (which is only £32.99) was perfect for a royal concert featuring stars like Alicia Keys, Queen and Ella Eyre. The subtle leopard print number skims just above the knee and features an elasticated waistband, which we think is perfect for dancing. The dress also has long, elasticated cuff sleeves that have a ruffle trim adding a sprinkling of 1980s to an otherwise modern dress.

The young royal coupled the dress with a simple grey blazer to keep her warm on what was a long evening of music. She toned down the dress perfectly with a super simple makeup look and half-up half-down hairstyle.

Louise is a master at balancing her proportions too – she complimented the deep V-neckline with a statement necklace that matched her dainty hoop earrings.

She sported the same style neckline whilst attending the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving. The floor length Ghost dress featured a vintage-style line of buttons down the front which gave way to a feminine split – and it’s less than £200. Winner.