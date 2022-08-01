We’re obsessed with Kate Middleton’s new summer shorts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So chic.

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to royal duties on Sunday, and made sure to do it in style. Kate Middleton was spotted in Plymouth, visiting the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team.

Just as we thought her summer wardrobe couldn’t get any better, the Duchess stepped out in pair of chic white linen shorts from one of her favourite fashion brands, Holland Cooper.

Kate paired the tailored shorts with a striped cashmere jumper by Erdem, white Superga trainers and gold hoops earrings, adding a touch of glamour to the outfit.

As gorgeous as her outfit was, the Duchess quickly changed into something slightly more casual. Kate is a big fan of sailing, and could be seen sporting a black wetsuit later in the day as she took part in a boat race with SailGP’s GB team.

Although we won’t be wearing a wetsuit anytime soon, we will definitely be recreating the royal’s sophisticated shorts and jumper combo this summer.

We’ve scoured our favourite high street stores and found some affordable alternatives. Keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s sailing outfit

Striped Collared Jumper, £25 | Marks and Spencer

This knitted jumper is complete with stripes for a nautical-inspired look. It’s cut to a regular fit and features added stretch for extra comfort. A collared neck provides a modern touch, while ribbed trims make for classic detailing. View Deal